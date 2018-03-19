Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The brother of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

18-year-old Zachary Cruz was arrested at 4:30 p.m. for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas.

The arrest report states that Cruz received “prior warnings by school officials to refrain from entering the school campus.”

Cruz was riding his skateboard around the school campus.

He indicated he wanted to be on campus to “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in,” per the arrest report.

Cruz’s bond was set at $25.