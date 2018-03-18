Deadly Bridge Collapse | Complete Coverage | Photo Gallery
Filed Under:Florida, Guns, Joe Negron, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Politics, Rick Scott, School Resource Officer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Some major financial assistance could be coming to Florida schools for a highly-debated reason.

Florida school districts could get more money to hire school resource officers depending on what happens with a contentious program that allows school personnel to carry guns.

Florida legislators this month approved a $400 million school safety proposal that includes $97 million for more school resource officers and $67 million for the “school guardian” program.

Many school districts have already said they have no interest in the guardian program, which would allow trained school employees carry guns on campus.

Senate President Joe Negron said Friday that if there is unspent money in the guardian program, it might be used to hire school resource officers.

Negron said legislative leaders were discussing with Gov. Rick Scott’s office about using the Legislative Budget Commission to shift any unused money.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch