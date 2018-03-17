Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBSMiami) – A quick-thinking Weston teen was able to save his family’s home after a fire erupted Saturday afternoon.

When 13-year-old Lucas Gudas smelled smoke inside his home at 1390 Majesty Terrace he told his family members to get out. While his mother called 911, Lucas headed to the garage. That’s where he found the source of the smoke – and a fire.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said batteries for a remote-controlled car, which were in a multi-bay charger, had overheated. Lucas used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

BSO said if not for his quick actions, the fire could have turned into an inferno which would have damaged or destroyed the home.