NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump loves being on magazine covers, though that may not be the case this time.

A nude image of President Trump speaking to the media behind a lectern is set to grace the cover of the latest issue of The New Yorker.

The artist says he wanted to “address President Trump’s stormy relationship with the press.”

This also comes in the midst of the scandal between Trump and adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

This artwork, called “Exposed” will be on next week’s cover of The New Yorker.

