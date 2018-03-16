Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump loves being on magazine covers, though that may not be the case this time.

A nude image of President Trump speaking to the media behind a lectern is set to grace the cover of the latest issue of The New Yorker.

An early look at next week's cover, “Exposed,” by Barry Blitt: nyer.cm/yjLMZGI https://t.co/X9ZaxIbEiX—

The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 16, 2018

The artist says he wanted to “address President Trump’s stormy relationship with the press.”

This also comes in the midst of the scandal between Trump and adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

