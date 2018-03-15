Filed Under:Broward County, Challenger Elementary School, Local TV, Millennium Middle School, Tamarac, Westpine Middle

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) — Millenium Middle School in Tamarac is on lockdown.

The school, located at 5803 NW 94th Ave, was put on lockdown over a disturbance.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies are reportedly searching for a subject that may be armed.

The call came in at about 9:35 a.m.

Challenger Elementary School and Westpine Middle are also on lockdown, according to Broward School officials.

Challenger Elementary, 5703 NW 94th Ave,  is on lockdown due to its proximity to Millenium Middle. Westpine Middle School, located in Sunrise, is on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

