CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — Chilling new 911 calls were released Wednesday from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. Coral Springs Police Department released the calls made to 911 from students inside the school.

One of the most chilling came from a student inside the freshman building where self-confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire on February 14th.

“Please, please, please,” one caller whispers to dispatch while crying. “There’s people here. They all believe they’re going to die.” The girl describes where she is. “We’re in the freshman building….there’s holes in the wall,” said the young caller.

Moments later, she talks about the shooter, “He’s upstairs now. He’s upstairs.”

“Did you see him,” asks the emergency operator.

“No,” she responds.

“There’s a kid. I think he’s dead. I think he’s dead,” said the caller while crying.

“I know honey, I am sending help on the way to you,” responded the operator.

It’s just one of the calls that sheds light into the terrifying moments as students and staff took cover – some of them – 17 – not making it out alive that day.

“There’s blood dripping … oh, my god,” said another caller.

Many of the callers reported Cruz was shooting in Building 12.

“We are getting a lot of calls from that 1200 building,” an operator told a parent who called in to report the shooting.

Coral Springs Police had already released other 911 calls last week. The Broward Sheriff’s Office also released their own batch of calls.

This as the agency has come under criticism over its response during the shooting and whether they missed warning signs when it came Cruz.

Coral Springs officers were the first to go into Building 12, about 11 minutes after shots rang out, according to the timeline released by BSO.

As for the confessed gunman, Cruz faces 17 charges of 1st-degree premeditated murder and 17 charges of attempted murder.

