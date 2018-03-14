Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – It’s been exactly one month since 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

On Wednesday, survivors who lived through that horror streamed out of their classrooms as part of a nationwide protest.

Student activist David Hogg live streamed the walkout at Stoneman Douglas, following students around campus and onto the football field.

“Were walking out of school as students because how are we expected to do our job and learn if our politicians won’t save our lives and our future,” Hogg said in the video.

For someone who is still a high school student, Hogg has been forced to grow up a lot in the past month.

“I wanted to stay in school because there’s a lot of work I need to do but this was a once in a lifetime thing I thought was an important story to cover so I did,” he said.

Almost the entire school day the walkout was trending number one on Twitter, grabbing people’s attention nationwide

“We were in people’s faces and they saw us and I think people are starting to hear us a lot more and I think that’s why it’s good that we had this walkout,” Hogg said.

He conducted interviews with other students who seemed proud to be taking a stand against gun violence.

After spending close to 17 minutes in silence, students did not go back inside the school.

Instead they walked off campus.

“The walkout is ostensibly over but we have some students going off campus now so well see how this plays out,” Hogg said in the video. “It wasn’t part of the initial plan but we’re gonna go to that.”

Hogg told CBS4’s Amber Diaz that this walkout has catapulted into something bigger than they could have ever imagined.

“This is a revolution, that’s what we have here on our hands,” he said.

Other schools followed. like Cypress Bay High School, Davie and nearby Coral Springs.

Students holding signs, and others wearing shirts. All part of a so-called protest that Hogg says is now a movement.

“When you have a mass mobilization of the American youth with something that’s only really comparable to something like the 60s and the civil rights movement, that’s when you know change is coming,” Hogg said.