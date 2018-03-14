Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Honduran man who reportedly planned to detonate a bomb in the food court of the Dolphin Mall is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in Miami federal court.

Court documents indicate Vicente Adolfo Solano, 53, will plead guilty to a single count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

The FBI says Solano wanted to detonate a bomb last October at the mall in support of the Islamic State but was actually working with undercover FBI operatives who gave him a fake bomb before his arrest.

Despite Solano’s claims of Islamic State sympathies, the FBI says no direct links to terrorist groups were found.

