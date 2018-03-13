Filed Under:Aventura, Drug deal, Kendall Toyota, Michael Gonzalez

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — He was the adorable child shown in Kendall Toyota commercials for years but now we’re finding out he may have been dealing more than cars.

Authorities suspect that the now 17-year-old Michael Gonzalez got into the business of selling drugs, according to CBS4 News Partner The Miami Herald.

Michael Gonzalez (Source: Matias J. Ocner and David Ovalle Miami Herald Staff)

The teen was the dealer robbed outside of an Aventura LA Fitness on January 19th – a situation that turned deadly for his friend who died from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to law enforcement.

Gonzalez remains the unnamed victim in the case against two teens who were arrested and charged in the murder of 18-year-old Omar Darwish.

Gonzalez’s identity has been confirmed independently by the Herald and through the slain teen’s family.

Gonzalez has not been charged with anything in connection to the case but because the drug deal was involved in the deadly incident, he remains under investigation.

His father, who was the marketing director for Kendall Toyota and West Kendall Toyota is cooperating with authorities and said he felt bad for what happened to the other kids.

Gonzalez’s lawyer, Mario Machado, stressed his client had not been arrested or charged or even named in the case.

