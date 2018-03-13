Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – One man is dead after a fire broke out at a Pompano Beach high-rise early Tuesday.

Crews have spent hours battling the raging fire after it started at around 1 a.m.

An 80-year-old man died in the fire. He was in his unit on the floor where the fire began which was on the west side of the building on the 7th floor of 1505 N Riverside Drive, the fire chief confirmed.

Unfortunately, that man was not able to make it out of his apartment. His cause of death is still under investigation.

Most of the building was evacuated when the fire started.

CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez spoke to the owner of the apartment where the fire started. She said she was in the shower and when she walked out, he entire apartment was engulfed in flames.

As of 2:30 a.m., the fire was still going strong.

Fire crews from Broward County did respond to try to put the fire out.

One of the residents described what happened.

“Flames like pouring out of the window and smoke out of the hallway,” said resident Amber Webb. “On the fifth floor, there was even smoke there. It was scary”

Several people were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.