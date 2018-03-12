Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – They shake their hips and move their feet to the beat of the music.

It’s one big dance party and the ladies love it.

Through CBS4’s Moving U campaign we meet Monica Glukstad, who invited us to Jazzercise at the Miami Springs Community Center.

Although it may sound like a blast from the past, Jazzercise has come a long way.

You can forget those headbands and leg warmers; Jazzercise is now hip and fun, moving to salsa, hip-hop and a little reggaeton.

“Inside my brain I am a really good dancer, I think I’m Brittney Spears so I let it out,” said Monica Glukstad.

The great part of it, if you can’t keep up with the routine it doesn’t matter as long as you keep on moving.

Glukstad says she has tried many workouts but has never committed until now.

“You have to trick me to do exercise, this is the only way. I get tricked if it’s hidden with some fun,” said Glukstad.

Kicking off the fun is a dynamic mom and daughter duo.

Brenda Knight has been teaching Jazzercise for more than 30 years, even while she was pregnant with her daughter Tatiana, who says it is in her blood.

“I love it you see everybody’s face everybody here is so happy it’s really special,” says Tatiana.

The elder Knight also mentioned that the benefits of Jazzercise are great.

“Cardiovascular workout, muscle tone, mental fitness and a big part of it people can take a break of what is going on in their lives tune out and dance a have a good time and feel better” said Brenda Knight.

During Jazzercise you can burn up to 800 calories and not even realize you are exercising.

For more information on Jazzercise and classes go to Jazzercise.com.

