WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man was killed over the weekend in a way that is becoming far too common.

Authorities say the man was killed after standing on the tracks in the path of a high speed train in Florida.

West Palm Beach police Sgt. David Lefont says the man was struck by a southbound Brightline train on Sunday night.

Lefont tells the Palm Beach Post that witnesses pleaded with the man to move away from the oncoming train, but he refused.

This is the third person the train has struck and killed, and at least three others were hit and survived, since service began between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach earlier this year.

Train officials say they’ve stepped up safety measures, warning people that this train travels faster than other trains that pass through the area.

