NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – You’ve heard the term “shop till you drop” well now it’s taking on a whole new meaning.

A new survey finds millions of Americans are shopping while drinking.

Have a couple of drinks and then hop on the internet, what could possibly go wrong?

Nick Stucky admits he was tipsy when he bought a set of googly eyes for his car, posting on Reddit “The best drunk online purchase I have made yet.”

“It’s one of those things where it comes in the mail and you’re like, I’m not quite sure what I ordered and then it hits you,” he said.

In a new survey from Finder.com, 68 million people admitted to drunk shopping, racking up about $447 per person – double the amount from the previous year.

“We do spend a lot of money while we’re drunk, the problem is actually totaling over $30 billion,” said Finder.com’s Jennifer McDermott.

Food is the top purchase made followed by shoes and clothes.

The study found men are more likely to shop while drunk than women and millennials are the most likely to shop under the influence.