TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Another big step in the right direction by Florida lawmakers this week.

Florida is creating the nation’s first ever private school voucher program for bullied students under a bill signed by Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott on Sunday also signed a bill that revamps Florida’s universities and colleges and includes a significant boost in financial aid provided to the state’s top performing high school graduates.

The voucher program is part of a sweeping bill that includes a requirement that all Florida schools must display the words “In God We Trust.”

It also includes a provision that will require Florida teacher unions to go through a recertification process if their membership levels fall beneath a certain level.

The measure (HB 7055) creates a program where students who are victims of bullying and other types of violence can move to a different public school or receive a private school voucher.

