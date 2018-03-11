Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In honor of those lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Dwayne Wade has dedicated a special exhibit called “Parkland 17” during Art Walk.

It’s located off of 27th Street and 3rd Avenue in Wynwood.

Students and parents from parkland stopped by the exhibit on Saturday.

It was emotional as the father of 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver visited.

Oliver was killed in the shooting that claimed 17 lives.

For the event, his father created art work, which showed the face of his son at the center of a clear message of anger.

“The Fact that Parkland was the safest city in Florida, it shows that it truly can happen anywhere,” said Stoneman Douglas student Jaclyn Corin. “No one expected it and there are so many cities like Parkland, all around the country, and we want to emphasize that it can happen anywhere. It can happen in your town. ”

Statistics about gun violence could be seen on the walls.

Creative Director Calyann Barnett explained that Wade wanted to make sure the exhibit wasn’t just about remembering.

“Dwayne wanted to find a way to honor the victims but he also wanted to make sure that there was something behind this that you can honor, that you can remember what’s coming next and what can we do to make sure this never happens again,” said creative director Calyann Barnett.

“I really like how they did commemorate the victims, first and foremost,” said Corin. “The primary part of the empty desks really demonstrate how many people really were lost because all those desks are empty now. One of them is in my bio class.”

Adding a Call to Action element to that exhibit, there is a “Ring Your Rep” phone booth where people can voice their concerns and thoughts on gun control.

“There is a telephone booth to call your congressman,” said Corin. “I think that’s so cool because it’s so important to know that there are people who can change this and you can have the option to talk to them and the fact that they’re giving the option here so quickly and easily is wonderful.”

Wade visited the exhibit late Saturday night following the Miami Heat’s win over the Washington Wizards.

Parkland 17 will be open again on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.