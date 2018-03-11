Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami ) – South Florida’s biggest street party has all but ended, but not before lighting up Little Havana.

Covering more than 20 blocks of 8th Street, the 41st annual Calle Ocho festival brought out tens of thousands of people for great food, amazing music and sizzling salsa in the streets.

When it comes to street festivals, none comes close to Calle Ocho.

Music, food and dancing are the order of business here.

“I love everything about Calle Ocho. I love the food. I love the music. I love the crowds,” said Beverley Durham.

Sentiments that were repeated by many at the event.

“It’s fun. We come out here for the food. We come out here mainly for the food,” said Dessie Cottoe.

Chopper 4 was over the scene as massive crowds packed the place from Southwest 27th Avenue to Southwest 12th Avenue on Calle Ocho.

“It brings together all these communities, all these countries that come together for one day to try different food, celebrate Hispanic culture,” said Kiwanis Club of Little Havana President Jesus Lebeña.

All of those people, of course, means street closures and detours, which long-time festival goers have learned to navigate.

“Coming here wasn’t too bad. We came straight down 22nd. We know how to duck it. We’ve been coming here for years,” said Durham.

Cleanup begins right after the event ends at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Street closures are expected to remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday.