TITUSVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — School shootings have become way too common in recent years.

A Florida high school avoided a possible shooting in 2017 – but didn’t notify parents until a year later.

Astronaut High School in Titusville sent out an automated call Wednesday to inform parents that two students had been expelled and turned over to the juvenile justice system.

School leaders told Florida Today they put off telling parents because it was an open investigation.

An art teacher reported a student to school officials after being threatened. The school’s investigation cleared the student. The teacher then mentioned the threat to her husband, who called police.

Following an investigation, the report said police concluded that “an attack was going to be carried out” and that one of the students had stockpiled weapons in his bedroom, including rifles, a pistol, homemade axes, and machetes.

