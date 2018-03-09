Filed Under:Consumer, Local TV, Toys R Us

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Not enough kids want to be a Toys “R” Us kid. The bankrupt toy retailer is reportedly making plans to liquidate U.S. operations and shutter stores.

The brick and mortar retailer has been struggling to reorganize and balance massive debt.  It filed for bankruptcy last year and in January, announced the closing of about 180 locations.

All U.S. stores could close as soon as next week, according to several reports.

A spokesperson for Toys “R” Us declined to comment on the liquidation chatter.

Toys “R” Us is the last megastore dedicated to toys. Without it, toymakers will struggle to promote anything but their most popular items.

  1. Ray Magashazy says:
    March 9, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Should have tried doing it on consignment

