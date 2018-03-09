Filed Under:fla lottery, Florida, Florida Lottery, Local TV, Mega Millions, Powerball

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — There are $675 million reasons to play this weekend’s Powerball and Mega Millions lottery games.

The dueling jackpots both rolled over again and the jackpots have risen to a combined total of $675 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to $385 million after Wednesday night’s drawing, and the Mega Millions jackpot rolled to $290 million after Tuesday night’s draw.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots also start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Friday night and the Powerball drawing Saturday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign Up Now For Our Bracket ChallengeEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch