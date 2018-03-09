Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — There are $675 million reasons to play this weekend’s Powerball and Mega Millions lottery games.

The dueling jackpots both rolled over again and the jackpots have risen to a combined total of $675 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to $385 million after Wednesday night’s drawing, and the Mega Millions jackpot rolled to $290 million after Tuesday night’s draw.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots also start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Friday night and the Powerball drawing Saturday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.