MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns for two draft picks.

The person confirmed the trade to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because under NFL rules, no trades can be completed until Wednesday, the start of the league’s new year.

Landry signed a $16 million, one-year franchise tag Thursday with Miami, clearing the path for a trade. The Dolphins began shopping him when the parties were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract.

Landry has been selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls and has 400 receptions, a record for a fourth-year player. He led the NFL last year with 112 catches.

