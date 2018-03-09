Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Every week, CBS4 along with the Florida Panthers, highlight a Hero Among Us, a man or women that goes beyond their call of duty.

Today, we are honoring Marine Corps veteran Omar Gonzalez.

At 17, most people look forward to getting their driver’s license or a car but Omar Gonzalez was looking forward to something quite different.

Although young, Gonzales was moved to fight for his country overseas during the war in Iraq in 2006.

He spent four years as a marine and was part of an eight-man sniper team protecting a squad of about 20 other marines.

A boy among men, Gonzalez served his country with courage and with a pride he still carries with him today.

“I actually enlisted at 17. My parents had to sign a waiver. The conflict in Iraq was picking up and I thought it was something I had to be a part of. It makes me proud to have served, to have done something that didn’t directly benefit me but you know, served other people and benefited other people, explained Gonzalez proudly.

Recently, Marine Corps veteran Gonzales was honored at a Florida Panthers game. His son in his arms and the crowd on their feet cheering him on.

On behalf of CBS4, we would also like to say thank you for your service.