Filed Under:Child Marriage, Local TV, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Most child marriages will come to an end under a new bill approved by the state’s legislature.

The House voted 109-1 on Friday for the bill, which would prohibit anyone under the age of 17 from getting married.

The measure emerged after a compromise with the Senate, which originally voted to ban marriages of anyone under 18.
The bill says anyone marrying a 17-year-old can’t be more than two years older, and minors need parental consent.

Currently, 16- and 17-year-olds can marry with the consent of both sets of parents. If a pregnancy is involved, there’s no minimum age for marriage if a judge approves.

Republican Rep. George Moraitis voted no. He said last month during a committee meeting that it’s “very reasonable” to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to marry with parental consent, regardless of whether the girl is pregnant.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign Up Now For Our Bracket ChallengeEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch