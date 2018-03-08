Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry has signed his $16 million, one-year franchise tag, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Dolphins have been shopping Landry, and the procedural move allows them to trade him as early as next Wednesday, when the NFL’s new year begins.

The person confirmed the signing to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Dolphins hadn’t announced the move.

Miami gave Landry the franchise tag last month. He made $894,000 last season, when he led the NFL with 112 catches.

Landry has said he wanted to remain with the Dolphins, and they said they wanted him back. But the parties have been unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

