Filed Under:Football, Jarvis Landry, Local TV, Miami Dolphins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry has signed his $16 million, one-year franchise tag, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Dolphins have been shopping Landry, and the procedural move allows them to trade him as early as next Wednesday, when the NFL’s new year begins.

The person confirmed the signing to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Dolphins hadn’t announced the move.

Miami gave Landry the franchise tag last month. He made $894,000 last season, when he led the NFL with 112 catches.

Landry has said he wanted to remain with the Dolphins, and they said they wanted him back. But the parties have been unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign Up Now For Our Bracket ChallengeEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch