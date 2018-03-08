Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – The second powerful nor’easter to hit the Northeast in less than a week has dumped as much as 26-inches of snow on areas still reeling from the first storm.

There are more downed trees, hundreds of thousands have been left without power. Traveling has been nothing short of a nightmare.

Around 500 drivers were stuck on Route 280 in New Jersey during the evening commute. Snowmobiles had to be brought in to shuttle people to safety. The scene in Worcester, Massachusetts, not much different. Cars seemed to be going every which way but forward.

“I’m just leaving work and I’m just trying to get up the hill but I can’t,” said Dr. Tracy Dafonte.

In Philadelphia, Northeastern University women’s basketball team had to get out and push its bus, which got stuck after practice.

In New York City, many busses weren’t moving, nor were the trains thanks to very limited service.

The situation wasn’t much better at airports. More than 26-hundred flights were canceled.

For many places, the snowfall was very heavy and very wet. That led to even more downed trees and power lines. More than 800-thousand homes and businesses have been left without power.

“They said it’s supposed to be on tomorrow night but there are a ton of trees and stuff down on our road in that area so I don’t know,” said Jack Cozza who lives in Armonk, New York.

At least one death is being blamed on the storm, an 88-year-old woman in upstate New York, killed by a falling tree.

Forecasters say there is potential for yet another storm early next week. That one though, if it makes landfall, would more likely hit further south around the Washington DC area.