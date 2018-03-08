Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Ball State University junior Drew Akers was put into a medically induced coma after he was involved in a hit and run accident earlier this week.

Early Monday, Akers was crossing West Broward Boulevard at NW 1st Avenue when he was struck by what witnesses described as a four-door silver vehicle.

Police the driver stopped, got out, look at the damage to the car, and then drove off. Akers, 21, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

“The doctors are hopeful that he`ll make a full recovery, however, it`s going to take a very long time. There will be a lot of ups and downs throughout it, so it`ll be a roller coaster ride,” said Drew’s mother Diane.

Drew sustained two skull fractures and two sinus fractures. Drew was being kept in a medically-induced coma because of bleeding on his brain. On Wednesday, doctors were working to gradually take Drew off a ventilator so he can resume breathing on his own.

Witnesses told police they believe there were three other people in the car that hit Akers besides the driver. When they found him on the street, they called 911 and gave him CPR.

“Basically saved his life. I can`t speak enough for them and an I want to, hopefully someday I can meet them,” said Drew’s father Bill Akers.

Hundreds of miles from home, the Akers say they’re astounded by the outpouring of support.

“We can`t speak enough about the generosity of people and the loving support that we`ve received to help make this tragic situation as best that it can be,” said Diane Akers.

A GoFundMe page started by Akers’ fraternity, Theta Chi, has already raised more than $15-thousand.

“I can`t say enough about my son`s fraternity, Theta Chi at Ball State, for starting this. It shows what kind of people they are and how close-knit a brotherhood they are,” said Bill Akers.

Akers was in Fort Lauderdale on a spring break trip, and it is believed that he was walking across the street to catch an Uber back to his hotel.

Bill Akers says he hopes somebody will turn the driver in, or the driver will turn himself in. But he’s trying to focus his energy on his son’s recovery.

“We have confidence in the police department here in Fort Lauderdale that they’ll keep this investigation going and hopefully find out who did this,” Akers said.

The Akers say they plan to stay by their son’s side until he is able to be transported back home to Indiana. Diane also has a message for parents with college-age kids preparing to go on spring break, especially to Fort Lauderdale.

“Talk with their kids going on spring break, stay in groups, be careful the traffic is huge, this is a very busy time,” Diane said.