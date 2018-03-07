Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who reportedly abducted a woman overnight in Miami has been arrested.

Police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said they received word that a woman was taken at 1731 NW 31st Street.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Javier Cardenas, then drove north to Miramar.

Miami police were able to locate the woman. They closed off a mobile home park at 112th Avenue and SW 55th Street in their search for Cardenas.

He was located and taken into custody at the Haven Lakes Estate Community Center.

They believe the abduction stemmed from a domestic dispute between Cardenas and his girlfriend.