MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday morning’s clear and sunny skies gave way to clouds and showers as a cold front approached.

With the heating of the day and moisture on the increase, expect a few storms with the potential for heavy downpours and possibly even some lighting.

Once the front clears Wednesday night, we’ll cool down. Lows will fall into the upper 50s close to the coast and some inland areas will dip down to the low 50s.

Thursday will be beautiful with highs in the low 70s and plenty of winter sun. Thursday night could be even colder with lows in the low 50s across much of South Florida. A few inland areas may fall to the upper 40s.

Friday afternoon will be mild and comfortable with low to mid-70s. Saturday highs climb to the upper 70s and lows will be in the low 60s.

Expect a warm breeze on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers possible on Sunday.

On Monday another cold front moves in.

Reminder: Saturday night we spring forward. We turn our clocks forward an hour and lose an hour of sleep due to Daylight Saving time.