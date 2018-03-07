Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) – Art came to life for one little girl, when she met her idol.

A two year-old in awe of the official portrait Michelle Obama got to have a dance party with the former First Lady.

Parker Curry, a two-year-old visitor to the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, became an internet sensation last week after a photo of her staring up at the former first lady’s portrait stole the hearts of thousands.

She eventually caught Michelle Obama’s attention, who invited her fan over for a visit.

The two enjoyed an impromptu dance party to Parker’s favorite song.

The former first lady shared the moment on social media, writing, “Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today…keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!”

Parker’s mother, Jessica Curry, was thrilled to see her daughter so happy.

“She told Parker she was beautiful, that she was smart and that she was just so happy to meet her,” Curry said.

At last month’s unveiling of the photo, Mrs. Obama said she hopes her portrait will inspire young women of color.

“Who, in years ahead, will come to this place and they will look up and they will see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the wall of this great American institution,” Obama said.

It has been a whirlwind ride for Parker and her family since that first photo went viral and while Parker’s mother told CBS News she is overwhelmed, she says Parker has been “quite unbothered” by all the fuss.