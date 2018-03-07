Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Some traffic relief is coming this weekend for drivers in western Broward County. The new express lanes on I-75 are scheduled to open Saturday no later than noon (weather permitting).

Construction on the express lanes began in August 2014.

They stretch along I-75 from north of NW 138th Street in Miami-Dade County to I-595 in Broward County.

The express lanes feature two lanes in each direction, divided by a concrete barrier wall, and also include full width paved shoulders.

I-75 EXPRESS LANES FACT SHEET

The express lanes direct connection ramps for 595 Express and the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike are also scheduled to open to traffic on Saturday.

Construction continues for six other connections between the expanded I-75/Turnpike interchange that won’t be completed until late 2018 or early 2019.

They are:

Southbound I-75 to northbound Turnpike

Southbound Turnpike to southbound I-75 and Miami Gardens Drive

Southbound Turnpike to northbound I-75

Southbound Turnpike to northbound I-75 express lanes

Northbound I-75 to northbound Turnpike

Miami Gardens Drive to northbound Turnpike

A separate project will extend the I-75 express lanes from south of Miami Gardens Drive to the Palmetto Expressway later this year.

Until then, detour signs will direct traffic into and out of express lanes near Miami Gardens Drive.

I-75 EXPRESS LANES ENTRANCE AND EXIT MAP

On northbound I-75 express lanes, there is an entrance ramp just north of Sheridan Street and exit ramps south of Pines Boulevard, Griffin Road, and the I-75, I-595, Sawgrass Expressway Interchange.

On southbound I-75 express lanes, there are entrances from westbound I-595, south of the I-75, I-595, Sawgrass Expressway Interchange, south of Griffin Road, south of Pines Boulevard, and an exit ramp north of Sheridan Street.

Tolls will start immediately. There will not be any introductory free rides.

I-75 express lanes will have the same flexible toll pricing as on I-95 and I-595, starting at 50 cents. The price will rise and fall depending on the amount of traffic and the time of day.

Overhead signs will display the toll cost. Drivers must have a SunPass. Cash or Toll-By-Plate is not accepted in the express lanes and only two-axle vehicles are permitted, officials said.