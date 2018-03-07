Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Dwyane Wade made a surprise visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday and according to Twitter, the cafeteria erupted in cheers when the Heat guard walked into the room as students clamored for a picture and to hear him speak for a moment.

Much appreciation goes out to @DwyaneWade for visiting our school and showing his support. Changing the world, one dribble at a time. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/BDjXqxNluP — 🔥HƆƧTIƎᗡ ИAYЯ🔥 (@Ryan_Deitsch) March 7, 2018

When your kid texts you she got high fived by Dwyane Wade at school. 😇 Thank you @DwyaneWade for supporting the students and faculty at MSD today. pic.twitter.com/WIyEubO6AU — CaffeineFreak #NEVERAGAIN (@Caffeinefreak) March 7, 2018

The Dwayne Wade stop by Stoneman Douglas to see our children today. #StonemanDouglas pic.twitter.com/Y9T8HXPyw5 — Dr. Rosalind Osgood (@ReverendRos) March 7, 2018

A selfie of A D Wade selfie #StonemanDouglasHS pic.twitter.com/c9smf4b2HL — Dr. Rosalind Osgood (@ReverendRos) March 7, 2018

My Mentee Mei-Ling Ho-Shing meets Dwayne Wade today at Stoneman Douglas #StonemanDouglas pic.twitter.com/SHCELsbRhD — Dr. Rosalind Osgood (@ReverendRos) March 7, 2018

After leaving the school, Wade also tweeted about his experience with meeting students on campus.

I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

Our conversation about bridging the gap between the students from Parkland, Florida and Chicago was really impressive. These young adults GET IT. They understand the power of their voices for the ones that often go unheard! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

Wade has been a huge supporter of the school and particularly one of its students who was killed in the Valentine’s Day massacre.

Shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, 17, was a huge Dwyane Wade fan. His story caught the attention of Wade when it was revealed that he idolized the Miami Heat star and was buried in his Heat jersey.

This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

Wade etched Oliver’s name on his sneakers with a pen before the Heat’s game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

#SoleWatch: @DwyaneWade continues to honor Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver on his Way of Wade sneakers. pic.twitter.com/vnazfHoIts — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) March 6, 2018

He then invited Oliver’s parents to attend Saturday’s game against the Pistons as his guests and gave them custom made Way of the Wade sneakers with “Joaquin Oliver” printed across the back flap and “Stoneman Douglas” emblazoned across the front.

“Just getting an opportunity to finally meet them, I had a few words, what they’re doing, the strength of them,” Wade told the Sun-Sentinel regarding his meeting with the Oliver family. “It’s a tough time for their family. It’s a tough time for a lot of families in Parkland. They’re strong. … Just having a quick moment with them to see a smile on their face, to hear stories and see them light up about their son, you just take them out of it for a minute.”

Apparently, the family wanted to bury Joaquin in one of “Vice” edition jerseys but it was on backorder.

This past weekend, Wade was able to give them the special edition jersey.

“I’m thankful they came to the game, thankful I got a chance just to talk to them and tell them my appreciation, to let them know we will continue to use our voice, to continue to shine the light on what they’re talking about and what they’re going through and what they’re dealing with. Because it’s not just happening to them, it’s happening to all of us and it could be anyone of us.”

Wade has dedicated the rest of the season to Joaquin Oliver’s memory.