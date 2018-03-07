Filed Under:Dwyane Wade, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Miami Heat, School Shooting

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Dwyane Wade made a surprise visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday and according to Twitter, the cafeteria erupted in cheers when the Heat guard walked into the room as students clamored for a picture and to hear him speak for a moment.

After leaving the school, Wade also tweeted about his experience with meeting students on campus.

Wade has been a huge supporter of the school and particularly one of its students who was killed in the Valentine’s Day massacre.

Shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, 17, was a huge Dwyane Wade fan. His story caught the attention of Wade when it was revealed that he idolized the Miami Heat star and was buried in his Heat jersey.

Wade etched Oliver’s name on his sneakers with a pen before the Heat’s game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He then invited Oliver’s parents to attend Saturday’s game against the Pistons as his guests and gave them custom made Way of the Wade sneakers with “Joaquin Oliver” printed across the back flap and “Stoneman Douglas” emblazoned across the front.

“Just getting an opportunity to finally meet them, I had a few words, what they’re doing, the strength of them,” Wade told the Sun-Sentinel regarding his meeting with the Oliver family. “It’s a tough time for their family. It’s a tough time for a lot of families in Parkland. They’re strong. … Just having a quick moment with them to see a smile on their face, to hear stories and see them light up about their son, you just take them out of it for a minute.”

Apparently, the family wanted to bury Joaquin in one of “Vice” edition jerseys but it was on backorder.

This past weekend, Wade was able to give them the special edition jersey.

“I’m thankful they came to the game, thankful I got a chance just to talk to them and tell them my appreciation, to let them know we will continue to use our voice, to continue to shine the light on what they’re talking about and what they’re going through and what they’re dealing with. Because it’s not just happening to them, it’s happening to all of us and it could be anyone of us.”

Wade has dedicated the rest of the season to Joaquin Oliver’s memory.

 

