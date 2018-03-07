By Lisa Petrillo
WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) – A show of support in Wynwood on Wednesday night in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting in Parkland.

The event is being called Light Post For Lives.

It’s a candlelight vigil for those who lost their lives as a result of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

The event was founded by several local mothers, including Magda Lopez and Lia Ames who spoke with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

They asked anyone who attended the vigil to bring a handwritten, stamped letter addressed to Stoneman Douglas High for the surviving victims of the shooting.

“We’re just coming together in a peaceful way to try and support Stoneman Douglas, the students, the families, the victims,” Ames said. “It’s a peaceful way for our community to show support for Parkland, which is right up the street.”

At 7:17 p.m. the names of the 17 victims will be read, candles will be lit and any letters will be dropped in a makeshift mailbox.

Additionally, the song Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay will be playing in the background.

