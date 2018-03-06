Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s process of investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia took an interesting turn Monday when a former Trump aide released a subpoena he had received from Mueller and threatened to tear it up on national television.

The subpoena was for Sam Nunberg to turn over thousands of emails between himself and campaign officials and Roger Stone. It also called for him to testify before a grand jury. Nunberg spent several hours on cable news shows saying that will never happen.

“If Mr. Mueller wants to send me to jail, he can send me to jail. And then I’ll laugh,” he said numerous times on MSNBC.

Tuesday morning, he was singing a different song on CNN.

“I would be willing to go in for testimony. I want it to be fair,” he said.

Nunberg never worked at the White House and only spent two months as part of the campaign before being fired.

“Do you know the way I’ve been treated by Donald Trump? I hate the guy,” he said.

Nunberg also speculated on the cable news shows that he thinks Mueller may have evidence of collusion between Donald Trump and the Russians but added he didn’t know for sure.

“I definitely think he doesn’t know that for sure because he’s incorrect. As we’ve said many times before, there was no collusion with the Trump campaign,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders when asked about his comment.

Nunberg is scheduled to testify before the grand jury on Friday. A spokesperson for special counsel Mueller says they will decline to comment on Nunberg’s allegations.