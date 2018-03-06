Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There were plenty of hugs, cheers and smiles to go around on Tuesday morning as Miami Dolphins cheerleaders, T.D. the mascot and former Dolphins players visited the children of Alex’s Place at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Alex’s Place is the Center’s pediatric oncology clinic.

The kids, ranging from 6-18 years old, got autographs, gifts and took pictures with the cheerleaders, and alumni including Twan Russell.

“When we walk in here, regardless if we have a relationship with the young man or young lady, they’re just happy to see someone there, happy to have fun and smile and believe me that helps your body heal,” said Russell.

Kimberly Perry has been bringing her three-year-old daughter Trinity to Alex’s Place since she was nine-months-old for treatment and says seeing her smile means the world.

“We don’t get out much because of her condition but when she’s here she enjoys herself and the kids,” explained Kimberly.

For the children who are battling cancer, it is moments like these that only make them stronger but also helps them forget what they’re going through.

“Usually it’s not very exciting because you’re always doing a bunch of tests here but because you’re here it is more fun,” said Tristan Campbell who is 13-years-old and just received a bone marrow transplant.

This event is part of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge which raises millions of dollars for cancer research at Sylvester Cancer Comprehensive Center.

This year’s Dolphins Cancer Challenge raised over three million dollars – bringing the total to $22.5 million since 2010.

For more information on the DCC, click on dolphinscancerchallenge.com.