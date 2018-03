Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBSMiami) — At least one person is dead after an accident on Alligator Alley Tuesday evening.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. near 35001 Everglades Parkway.

Authorities say two vans rolled over. One of the vans had 15 people inside and the other had two people.

Some of the victims have been airlifted.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Traffic in the area has been severely affected. Avoid the area if possible.