Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed, a second injured in a shooting Sunday not too far from Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Family and friends rushed to the hospital when they heard about the shooting at 15th Street and 8th Avenue, about a block away from the Ryder Trauma Center.

“It happened on the street. We are not linking it to the hospital at this very moment, we do know that it happened on the street,” said police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat.

Police said one of the injured was taken to the hospital and listed as stable. The other, who was shot in the chest, was also taken to the hospital but didn’t make it.

“Once we did arrive this person was not breathing, life-saving efforts were initiated right away which included CPR and then transported to the hospital,” said Miami Fire Lt. Ignatius Carroll.

Police said they are trying to determine what led to the shooting and could use the public’s help.

“Detectives are trying to see if witnesses come forward, if someone did see something. There are a lot of high rises around here, maybe someone was able to see something,” said Fallat.