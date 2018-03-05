Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – They begin each week with the motivating mantra “We are fit!”

The Miami Beach Fit Camp holds sand in your shoes workouts three days a week. It’s founder, Karen Feigher, has been leading the high energy workouts off 73rd Street on the beach for the last three and a half years.

“I think we if we have a healthy community it’s a great opportunity for the community and it brings people together,” said Feiger.

“And its free!” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“Yes and this is our gym,” said Feiger pointing to the vast beach in front of them.



Petrillo recently joined the Miami Beach Fit Club for and work out and found the crowd of 20 or so was ready to get the blood flowing.

“It makes me feel great. But more than me feeling great physically, it helps me to make a difference and impact on people’s lives. It’s so rewarding, we see people transform, their more confident, happier, it just feels so good,” said Feiger.

The one hour class begins with stretches and warm-ups before getting into some floor work, or should we say sand work. Then it’s full-on cardio, starting with a full out run on the soft sand.



There are creative partnered ab workouts and relay races. Everything is done with the ocean as a backdrop. For those who come to work and play, there’s no better place to do it.



“What’s not to like? You’re in prime real estate property and this is basically our gym. It’s a great place to workout. You feel invigorated by the atmosphere and environment,” said Jay Junco, a class participant.



“I feel like I have more energy because when I work out in a gym it’s like meh. When you look at this beautiful beach, it’s beautiful, just beautiful,” said participant Sofia Gonzalez.





Miami Beach Fit Club meets every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 8:30 a.m. where the ocean meets the sand off 73rd Street and Collins Avenue on Miami Beach. No reservations are needed and the class and free.