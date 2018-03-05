Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –We’ve all had moments where our clothing choices should warrant a call to the fashion police.

But maybe we should be calling an ambulance instead.

Doctors say some of the clothes and shoes we wear every day could be affecting our health.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down what you should watch out for in your closet.

1- Compression garments: There are all sorts of things you can wear now designed to squeeze, flatten and smooth out your body. They may make you look good, but doctors say you may not feel so good after wearing them. Compressing the midsection can cause heartburn, bloating and gas, and can even crush your organs and prevent your digestive system from working properly, among other negative effects.

2- High heels: Blisters and sore feet are just the price of beauty, right? Well, your shoes may be causing more harm than that. Experts say it can actually lead to shorter calves because the ankle becomes raised and the calf muscles contracts. If you wear high heels a lot, the muscle fibers will stiffen and become thicker which could cause discomfort when you’re wearing flat shoes.

3- Man-made fabrics: Polyester, nylon, rayon, and acrylic are dripping with dyes and chemicals. Doctors say beware, because textiles like these could contain potentially toxic fibers. You’re encouraged to stick to natural materials like cotton, wool, silk and hemp.

4- Skinny jeans: Much like compression garments can impact your abdominal area, skinny jeans can lead to poor circulation, swelling and blood clots in the legs. One woman actually had to be cut out of her skinny jeans and hospitalized for days after suffering numbness in her feet from squatting in the tight pants. A study in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry found the skinny jeans can damage muscle and nerve fibers in your legs.

Do you wear any of these items?

