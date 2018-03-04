Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A violent night in one Miami neighborhood where four people were shot.

According to police, a group of friends were outside in the area of Northwest 62nd Lane and Northwest 14th Avenue when a person, or possibly more than one person, started shooting in their direction.

The four victims are young. They are ages 13, 16, 19 and 20.

The good news is that all four were able to walk away from the shooting and will be OK.

Now police are asking for help to solve this case.

“There’s a lot that detectives have not been able to gather and that is because we still don’t have enough information so the time to call is now, said Miami Police officer Kenia Fallat. “We do know that we have been in a situation like this and when that person does call and provides us the information, that is when we can give closure to situation such as this.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.