DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A deadly shooting on Florida’s east coast had an odd twist to it.

Police say a naked woman fatally shot a man outside an apartment building and then threatened neighbors.

A Daytona Beach police report says 39-year-old Latasha Reaves was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder after detectives found 47-year-old Patrick Robinson’s body outside her apartment.

Witnesses told police that Reaves was about 5 feet from Robinson when she shot him in the chest after an argument.

Daytona Beach police Chief Craig Capri told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that Reaves threatened neighbors after the shooting and barricaded herself in the apartment.

According to the report, Reaves refused to put on clothes for several hours after her arrest and that she was on “some substance affecting her actions and mood.”

She eventually surrendered. It was not clear if Reaves had an attorney.

