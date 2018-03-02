Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the funeral of the Rev. Billy Graham Friday in Charlotte N.C. before he travels back to South Florida for quick trip to Mar-A-Lago.

The President and First Lady are scheduled to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport at 3:45pm and arrive at his private club, also dubbed the Winter White House, around 4:05pm.

There will be road closures along the presidential motorcade after his arrival.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to hold a roundtable with Republican National Committee supporters Friday night which is closed to the press and the deliver remarks at the Republican National Committee Spring Donor Retreat Dinner.

It is his 14th Palm Beach visit since taking office.

Trump is scheduled to return to Washington on Saturday afternoon to speak at the annual Gridiron Club dinner. A fundraiser for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign was scheduled for Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago, but the event could be pushed to lunchtime to accommodate the president’s Gridiron appearance, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Every day the President spends at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach County spends at least $65,000 to help keep him safe, said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.