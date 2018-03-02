Filed Under:Cows, Local TV

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A group of runaway cows created quite a commotion in Northwest Miami-Dade Friday morning.

cows on the run Runaway Cows On The Moo ve In Northwest Miami Dade

Cows on the run in Northwest Miami-Dade on March 2, 2018. (CBS4)

Seven cows were spotted running wild through residential neighborhoods in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 87th Avenue.

Chopper 4 followed the cows as they were wandering through backyards and along busy roads.

One calf was even following what appeared to be its mother.

There is a field nearby with other cows so it’s possible they came from that field but it’s not known how they got out.

The wandering cows were eventually corralled.

