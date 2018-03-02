Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON, ENGLAND (CBSMiami) — Britain’s Prince Harry and his American fiancé Meghan Markle have announced that thousands of people will be invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share their wedding day.

Prince Harry and his bride-to-be have captured the hearts of the British public as they tour the country in the lead up to their wedding day.

“I just think they’re so relatable. I think they’re quite modern. They talk about really current issues and affairs,” said Caroline Putt who is a fan of the royal couple.

The royal couple has decided to open the grounds of Windsor Castle to allow thousands of ‘everyday’ people to help celebrate their wedding. Palace officials said 1,200 members of the public will be chosen from ‘every corner of the United Kingdom.’

“Aw, if you got an invite, absolutely! I mean, why wouldn’t you come? You’d be mixed in with famous people,” said Holly Payne who is also a fan of the royal couple.

“Oh, gosh. That would be a dream come true,” said American fan Grace Popoola.

The lucky 12-hundred will be among a crowd of more than 26-hundred allowed to watch the bride and groom arrive at the 15th century St. George’s Chapel.

The public guest list will be filled with 200 people from charities the couple support, 100 children from local schools, 610 individuals from the Windsor Castle community and 530 members of the royal households.

The palace says the wedding will reflect the bride and groom’s character and values and will be filled with fun and joy.

Royal fans on the streets will get a glimpse of the pair when they ride in a horse-drawn carriage for a romantic post-wedding procession.

At a royal engagement, this week – Prince Harry and Meghan revealed their marriage is at the top of the agenda.

“We’re pretty tied up with planning a wedding at the moment,” said Prince Harry.

“We can multi-task,” said Meghan.

The couple said they are “hugely grateful” for the many good wishes they have received and can’t wait for May 19th.

The queen’s personal representatives will choose the 1,200 public guests from across the U.K. Harry and Megan have asked that they include residents from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership.