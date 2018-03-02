Filed Under:Donald Trump, Gun Control, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – President Donald Trump may be walking back his push for gun reform.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with National Rifle Association executive director Chris Cox Thursday night. Afterward, Cox put on Twitter that the leaders didn’t want gun control.

Trump confirmed the meeting in a tweet of his own.

When pressed, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declined to provide a readout on the meeting beyond Trump’s tweet.

When asked if the White House agrees with Cox’s assertion that Trump and Pence “don’t want gun control,” a senior White House official said, “POTUS believes in the Second Amendment.”

The meeting came a day after Trump met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss potential gun reform legislation amid heightened tensions over the issue in the country. During Wednesday’s meeting, Trump accused senators at one point of being “afraid of the NRA.”

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who had attended Wednesday’s meeting, reacted on Twitter late Thursday to Trump’s tweet on the NRA meeting.

The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, in which 17 people were killed, has sparked renewed calls on legislators for action on gun reform.

