Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – President Donald Trump may be walking back his push for gun reform.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with National Rifle Association executive director Chris Cox Thursday night. Afterward, Cox put on Twitter that the leaders didn’t want gun control.

I had a great meeting tonight with @realDonaldTrump & @VP. We all want safe schools, mental health reform and to keep guns away from dangerous people. POTUS & VPOTUS support the Second Amendment, support strong due process and don’t want gun control. #NRA #MAGA — Chris Cox (@ChrisCoxNRA) March 2, 2018

Trump confirmed the meeting in a tweet of his own.

Good (Great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

When pressed, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declined to provide a readout on the meeting beyond Trump’s tweet.

When asked if the White House agrees with Cox’s assertion that Trump and Pence “don’t want gun control,” a senior White House official said, “POTUS believes in the Second Amendment.”

The meeting came a day after Trump met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss potential gun reform legislation amid heightened tensions over the issue in the country. During Wednesday’s meeting, Trump accused senators at one point of being “afraid of the NRA.”

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who had attended Wednesday’s meeting, reacted on Twitter late Thursday to Trump’s tweet on the NRA meeting.

Fascinating, since I assume the President told them about the support for universal background checks, raising age for rifle purchases, and protective orders he announced on TV yesterday. https://t.co/1YNDYbJdte — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 2, 2018

The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, in which 17 people were killed, has sparked renewed calls on legislators for action on gun reform.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)