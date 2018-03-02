Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is a cringe-worthy afternoon for some travelers, stuck after a nasty Nor’easter is affecting their flights.

“We came down to Key West and we extended and extended but we’re paying for it now,” a traveler told CBS4’s Amber Diaz.

At 4 p.m., Miami International Airport had 61 flights canceled and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had 42 delays and 42 cancellations.

Having to look at the flight board after an already long trip to find out your flights have been canceled is not an easy sight.

“We’re scheduled Monday noon, so we got a long weekend here so, fortunately, I have my sister here so we’ll stay with her,” said traveler Edward Mara.

Winter Storm Riley is hitting the east coast hard and with a vengeance. The Nor’Easter is expected to bring high winds. The National Weather Service calls this a life or death situation for people on the shore.

Uli Ferres is trying to get back home to Germany after three weeks in the states. He says he had to stay extra days in Aspen due to weather, went on to miss a connecting flight from Dallas and now this.

He says he’s ‘more than’ ready to get home.

Irene Faidley was coming from a mission in Haiti when her flight was canceled to Baltimore, Maryland.

“We found out right after we got phone service that the flight had been canceled,” said Faidley.

Now her only mission is to get back home.

“So now what are we gonna do,” she said.

Others in the airport grabbed a snack and slept, just waiting to get back home.

Travelers are urged to call their individual airline for more information on flight delays and cancellations.