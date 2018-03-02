Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Soccer star David Beckham is back in Miami to work on his new Major League Soccer team.

Beckham arrived Thursday afternoon and met with his business partners – Jorge and Jose Mos – to strategize about the team’s branding, sponsorship, philosophy, and style, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

The unveiling of the team’s name, colors, and logo are expected to be unveiled next month. Plans for a state-of-the-art youth academy are expected to be announced over the summer.

Jorge Mas is still reportedly looking at sites for a stadium, other than the agreed on area in Overtown, because he feels they may need a bigger space for the high-tech stadium he has in mind.

Beckham told the Miami Herald that he’s been consulting with managers and former players from his long career to come up with a style of play that suits South Florida’s diverse soccer-crazed population.