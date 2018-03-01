Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents dropping off their children Thursday morning at iPreparatory Academy were greeted with a morning ritual

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who is also the school’s principal, was standing outside saying hello to students and parents as they arrive.

“I wanted to start my day as I always do in a school, connecting with kids and connecting with teachers and parents,” said Carvahlo.

This comes a day after those kids, teachers, and parents heard the news that Carvalho, their superintendent of a decade, had been offered the job as school chancellor in New York City.

As expected, the news didn’t sit too well.

“Heartbreaking,” said parent Jessica Moses. “I mean my son had a conniption, no he can’t leave!”

The feeling was widespread that Carvahlo’s departure would be a major loss.

“He cares about the kids, I was very surprised, I was not expecting that at all, we figured he would be moving up later on but we were just hoping maybe until they graduated from high school,” said parent Marinelli Maldonado.

“He’s been an amazing superintendent and a great principal here, he’s implemented so much change and he’s made such a positive impact,” said I-Prep teacher Allison Stone.

From the children too, there was a lot of disappointment.

“Mr. Carvahlo is a good principal,” said 3rd grader Nico Provisero.

“I want Mr. Carvahlo to stay,” said Curtis Moses.

One little boy was barely able to speak through tears on word his principal could be leaving.

It was enough also enough to get an emotional reaction from Carvahlo himself who hugged the boy and whispered, “te quiero mucho,” I love you in Spanish.

“I don’t know how to react to that,” Carvalho told reporters.

“I feel like crying myself right now, It’s an emotional check for me you know, I love this community,” he said.