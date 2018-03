Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — A small plane crashed in Pompano Beach Thursday morning.

Fire Rescue said the single-engine Piper overshot the runway at Pompano Airpark and crashed into a fence.

The pilot and his male passenger, who are both from Boca Raton, were not injured.

The plane, however, is a total loss.