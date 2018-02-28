Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Therapy Animals

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Animals are playing an important role comforting students and parents at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on this first day back to school.

dxi6m7zxuaerven Therapy Animals Play Important Role Comforting Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students

A therapy horse outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the first day students went back to class since the school massacre. (CBS4)

As students returned for the first time since the massacre, there was a heavy police presence designed to make the school feel secure. But there were also plenty of comfort animals including a donkey, dogs and horses. One of the horses had “eagle pride” painted on its side, while a woman held a sign saying “free kisses.”

The Humane Society of Broward County’s Animal Assisted Therapy teams were also at the school. The teams have been busy visiting local area schools, emergency dispatch centers, the MSD School Campus, as well as the funeral services of one of the victims to provide comfort and relief to those impacted by the shooting.

therapy dogs 1 Therapy Animals Play Important Role Comforting Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students

MSD Principal Ty Thompson with (left to right) Jennifer and Chloe, Lolita and Zoe, Marni and Karma and Emily and Jax. (Courtesy: Humane Society of Broward County)

“The attention and affection of an animal is often a source of relief during difficult times like these,” said Marni Bellavia, Manager of the Animal Assisted Therapy Program at the Humane Society.

The HSBC received this note from a MSD parent when her daughter went to school on the 26:

Hello. I am the parent of a junior at Douglas and we went back on the campus yesterday for the first time since 2/14. We saw your therapy dogs all over, and I just wanted to personally thank you for being present. I hope you have some idea of how comforting and helpful it was to these kids to see. My daughter and I met Junior, a big bulldog with his tongue hanging out, and she talked about him for an hour afterwards, which is a nice break for her from talking about funerals, deceased friends and even going back to school. It’s such an amazing thing you do.”

therapy dog 2 Therapy Animals Play Important Role Comforting Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students

Humane Society of Broward County Animal Assisted Therapy Teams visiting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Courtesy: Humane Society of Broward County)

The HSBC will gladly send a therapy dog, free of charge, to any school, organization, or group that is in need. Please contact therapy@hsbroward.com to request a therapy team.

Grief counselors were on campus as well “to provide a lot of love, a lot of understanding” and help students “ease back” into their school routines, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said.

Comments
  1. $uperficial (@SUPERFlCIALL) says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Remember this the next time you eat meat you sociopaths

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch