Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Students returning to class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High for the first time since the Valentine’s Day mass shooting were met with an outpouring of love and support.

“I just wanted to show my respect to the kids and to say they are not alone, once an Eagle always an Eagle,” said MSD High alum Steven Porter.

“If we could do something, one step, to make the day a little better than before they got here, that’s our goal today,” said Rod Skirvin, vice president of the Broward Police Benevolent Association.

Outside the school, hundreds of supporters lined the sidewalk holding signs and sharing hugs with students and parents as they walked onto campus.

“I can’t imagine the bravery it took to walk in there today, our prayers are with them,” said Debbie Richard.

Among the group of supporters were Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and uniformed police officers from across the country who wanted to send the message that they were not alone.

“If we could do anything to lighten in their spirits that’s worth the while,” said Officer Ed Geargy.

Ed Geargy is with the New York City Police Department. He and some fellow officers handed each student a flower as a show of support.

“We came down here to assist you guys, whatever little things we can do to make it a little smoother for these kids heading back to school,” said Geargy.

Also showing support for the Eagles were dozens of students from across the country.

“It’s a really moving experience, I can’t imagine what is going through their heads right now but we want to show them we are here, all the way from New York, we got their backs,” said NYU student Sarah Schecker.

Inside the school, counselors and therapy dogs from the Humane Society of Broward County were made available to students, teachers, and staff as needed.

For those needing counseling, these are just some resources offered by Broward schools: browardschools.com/crisissupport