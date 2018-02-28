Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Love and support for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff is still pouring in from all over the world. Meanwhile, not far from the school, a little girl is busy painting.

Her creations are truly a ‘work of heart’.

“I want sunshine in every single person’s day,” Ayel Morgenstern said.

From her dress to her smile, Ayel just wants to spread love and light and she’s doing so with chairs and paint.

“I am painting a project called “Sunny Seats”.

Sunny Seats is a beautiful chair. It is very colorful. It has 17 hearts, because people got very hurt at this school called Marjory Stoneman Douglas,” she said.

The 7-year-old is hand painting the chairs in honor of the victims. Seventeen seats for seventeen souls.

“My idea is to try to put love on it and spread kindness. I never want anyone to forget these victims,” Ayel explained.

Her mom, Lauren Morgenstern, says Ayel came up with the idea on her own.

“Ayel is an old soul and she grasps a lot for her age. She’s been doing this for quite some time now,” Lauren said.

This isn’t the little girl’s first time using art to help others heal.

“I wanna make the whole world feel better,” Ayel said last March as she painted dozens of rocks.

She sent the rocks to decorate the gravestones that were vandalized at Jewish cemeteries across the country.

But this time, tragedy struck just a stone’s throw away from her home.

The Morgensterns live in Parkland.

“It’s devastating to the community. I feel like I’ve been walking around mourning,” Lauren Morgenstern said.

As the community begins the difficult healing process, Ayel hopes her “Sunny Seats” will bring smiles and peace.

“Kindness is a wave that never stops, an echo that never ends and a light that never dims,” Ayel said. “Kindness and love always wins!”

She has painted one chair so far, but she’s ready to work on more.

Her goal is to donate 17 chairs to Marjory Stoneman Douglas as a tribute to the victims.

If you want to help her with supplies, click here to make a donation.